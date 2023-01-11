In a proud moment for the entire country, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR won big at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Out of the two categories it was nominated in, the film won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. RRR was nominated in two major categories — Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song. Creating history, the song now emerges as the first Asian song to win a Golden Globe. With MM Keeravaani as a music director and lyrics penned by Chandrabose, the song is already a major hit in India. The music director received the award and delivered a heartwarming speech, thanking the entire team for their contribution.

Representing the film, director Rajamouli attended the event in a completely traditional look donning a kurta and dhoti. Keeping it all special for the grand evening, the filmmaker opted for a black sherwani with red dhoti and dupatta. He was accompanied by other members of the team including the lead actors — Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

On the other hand, while Ram Charan also went for a simple black kurta and pyjama, Jr NTR was seen in a black suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

MM Keeravaani’s special thanks to director SS Rajamouli

The music director MM Keeravaani who received the prestigious award at the event took up the opportunity to thank the entire team for their contribution toward the song Naatu Naatu. He began by giving a special mention to the director, SS Rajamouli, and said, “It has been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else and not me. And I am going to repeat the tradition. This belongs to my brother and the film’s director SS Rajamouli. For his vision and his constant trust in my work.”

Besides thanking the lyricist, the choreographer of the song, and other members, he also thanked the lead actors — Ram Charan and Jr NTR for their performance in the song.

About the film

One of the biggest hits of 2022, RRR is a period drama set in the British era of India. The film features actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles who play freedom fighters. The film also features actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and many other British actors in prominent roles.

Having made over 1,000 crores on a global scale, the film has also received many awards in India and abroad.

