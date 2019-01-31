Sreenivasan's condition improves; Malayalam actor-director may be moved out of ICU in 24 hours

Malayalam actor, director and scriptwriter Sreenivasan, who was admitted to the ICU at the Medical Center Hospital in Ernakulam on 30 January, has been taken off the ventilator support. His condition has improved considerably, as per the latest update. Sreenivasan was hopitalised after he complained of breathing difficulties.

“The condition is much better today and it is expected that he will be moved from the ICU to a room in 24 hours," the hospital authorities told The News Minute in a statement. He has been advised to rest. Initial reports had stated that the actor-director has suffered a mild heart attack coupled with water retention in the lungs and high blood pressure.

Sreenivasan was also hospitalised in January last year. Although there were reports oft he actor suffering a stroke, his son had clarified that he had been admitted to the hospital only owing to variations in his blood sugar levels.

Sreenivasan is a renowned artiste in the field of filmmaking. He has won several accolades, such as the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film in 1989 for Vadakkunokkiyantram and the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 2000 for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. He has also bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Director – Malayalam for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, along with a Filmfare Award for Best Film – Malayalam in 2008 for Katha Parayumbol.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 15:13:40 IST