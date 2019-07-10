Spider-Man: Far from Home — Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige explains film's surprising mid-credit scene

Disclaimer: This post contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Far from Home.

The mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far from Home took the audience by surprise when they were introduced to Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) version of J Jonah Jameson, portrayed by JK Simmons. He originally played the obnoxious editor of Daily Bugle in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films.

In the mid-credits scene of Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns home from his high school trip to Europe and takes MJ (Zendaya) for a swing around the city. He stops to watch a newscast on a screen outside Madison Square Garden, which shows Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio revealing Spider-Man's real identity and framing him for his death. It turns out the clip belongs to a show hosted by Simmons' character on TheDailyBugle.net. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explains the need to have this new character.

"It was one of the early ideas when we started working with Amy and Sony on the Spider-Man franchise and the kind of things we wanted to do. A younger high school-based Peter, taking him to places he hasn’t been before, interacting with the other MCU characters. J Jonah Jameson was one of them. He wasn’t in either of the two Amazing Spider-Man films, so we felt like we had to do that at some point. Homecoming didn’t seem like the right idea, and then 95 percent of Far From Home takes place outside the city. So it felt like that was the opportunity to do a number of things. One: to have Mysterio win in a way that you’re not expecting, to have Mysterio pull one last trick on him," Feige tells ScreenRant in an interview.

He also says that Simmons' versatility as an actor made the makers have him reprise the role of Jameson for Far from Home. Feige adds that that they really liked the idea of a new Jameson, but with a different persona.

