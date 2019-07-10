You are here:

Spider-Man: Far from Home — Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige explains film's surprising mid-credit scene

FP Staff

Jul 10, 2019 14:49:27 IST

Disclaimer: This post contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Far from Home.

The mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far from Home took the audience by surprise when they were introduced to Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) version of J Jonah Jameson, portrayed by JK Simmons. He originally played the obnoxious editor of Daily Bugle in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Far from Home — Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige explains films surprising mid-credit scene

A still from Spider-Man Far from Home trailer. YouTube

In the mid-credits scene of Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns home from his high school trip to Europe and takes MJ (Zendaya) for a swing around the city. He stops to watch a newscast on a screen outside Madison Square Garden, which shows Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio revealing Spider-Man's real identity and framing him for his death. It turns out the clip belongs to a show hosted by Simmons' character on TheDailyBugle.net. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explains the need to have this new character.

"It was one of the early ideas when we started working with Amy and Sony on the Spider-Man franchise and the kind of things we wanted to do. A younger high school-based Peter, taking him to places he hasn’t been before, interacting with the other MCU characters. J Jonah Jameson was one of them. He wasn’t in either of the two Amazing Spider-Man films, so we felt like we had to do that at some point. Homecoming didn’t seem like the right idea, and then 95 percent of Far From Home takes place outside the city. So it felt like that was the opportunity to do a number of things. One: to have Mysterio win in a way that you’re not expecting, to have Mysterio pull one last trick on him," Feige tells ScreenRant in an interview.

He also says that Simmons' versatility as an actor made the makers have him reprise the role of Jameson for Far from Home. Feige adds that that they really liked the idea of a new Jameson, but with a different persona.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 14:54:14 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , j jonah jameson , Jake Gyllenhaal , JK Simmons , Kevin Feige , Marvel , Marvel Cinematic Universe , Marvel Studios , Mysterio , Sam Raimi , Spider-Man: Far From Home , Tom Holland , Zendaya

also see

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explains difference between 'the Blip' and 'the Snap'

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explains difference between 'the Blip' and 'the Snap'

Spider-Man: Far from Home actor Tom Holland says he would love to 'go around as a family and visit India'

Spider-Man: Far from Home actor Tom Holland says he would love to 'go around as a family and visit India'

Spider-Man: Far From Home box office collection — Marvel film earns Rs 12.10 cr on opening day in India

Spider-Man: Far From Home box office collection — Marvel film earns Rs 12.10 cr on opening day in India