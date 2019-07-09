Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explains difference between 'the Blip' and 'the Snap'

In the recently released Marvel film Spider-Man: Far from Home, the audience was introduced to the term 'the Blip', which referred to the snap of Thanos' fingers in Avengers: Infinity War that wiped out half of the planet's inhabitants. However, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been calling it 'the Snap' for months now. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige explained the difference between the two words in a recent interview.

Speaking to Fandango, Feige shared, "It came pretty fast. We always referred to it as the Blip, and then the public started referring to it as the Snap. We think it's funny when high school kids just call this horrific, universe-changing event the Blip. We've narrowed it down to, the Snap is when everybody disappeared at the end of Infinity War. The Blip is when everybody returned at the end of Endgame… and that is how we have narrowed in on the definitions."

Spider-Man Far from Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. Directed by Jon Watts, the film takes the narrative forward in a world sans Iron Man (Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr). Post-Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man is left to deal with his mentor's loss.

The film shows Peter on a high school trip to Europe, which is cut short when Nick Fury asks him to take up a mission. Elemental monsters have emerged around the world and an outsider named Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) could use the teen superhero's some help battling them.

The film marks the end of MCU's Phase 3, which began with Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and also includes Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok. Far from Home, which opened overseas before landing in the US, has grossed $580 million worldwide in 10 days of release. Over the extended opening weekend, the film raked in Rs 46.66 crore across India.

