Spider-Man: Far From Home box office collection: Marvel film earns Rs 46.66 cr in extended opening weekend

While Marvel's latest superhero film swept box office numbers even in the international market, Tom Holland's Spidey wooed Indian audiences as well. After a four-day weekend haul, Spider-Man: Far From Home has raked in a total of Rs 46.66 crore across India.

The film has also swung past any franchise fatigue to dominate the 4 July holiday weekend, raking in an estimated $185.1 million since the opening Tuesday and earning $93.6 million from Friday to Sunday in North American theaters. The opening gave Sony Pictures one of its best weeks ever. Far From Home, which opened overseas before landing in the US, has grossed $580 million worldwide in 10 days of release.

Check out the performance of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Indian markets

#SpiderManFarFromHome witnesses substantial growth on Day 3 and 4... A 4-day *extended weekend* has ensured a superb total... Weekdays crucial... Thu 10.05 cr, Fri 8.79 cr, Sat 12.41 cr, Sun 15.41 cr. Total: ₹ 46.66 cr Nett BOC. India biz. All versions. #SpiderMan — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2019

These figures make the film the biggest opening weekend for Sony Pictures in India as well as for any Spider-Man franchise in the country. It also scores the second-biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India (2019 releases) after the mammoth numbers of Avengers: Endgame. Check out the highlights of Spider-Man: Far From Home in India

To help whet the appetites of Marvel fans — and to approach the record $2.79 billion gross of Avatar — Disney re-released Endgame in theaters the weekend ahead of Far From Home. (Endgame still narrowly trails Avatar, unadjusted for inflation, with $2.77 billion.)

Part of the draw of the film, (claims The Associated Press) starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, was seeing the first instalment in a new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the 16-year-old Peter Parker trying to enjoy a European trip after everyone’s return post-Thanos' snap. However, he needs to cut-short his trip due to a mission set by Nick Fury. Elemental monsters have emerged around the world and an outsider named Mysterio could use the teen superhero's some help battling them.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 12:01:59 IST