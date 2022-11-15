South superstar Mahesh Babu‘s father, veteran Telugu actor Krishna, passed away after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Mr Krishna who was one of the top actors of his time was undergoing treatment at the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. Despite being attended by a team of multi-disciplinary doctors, he cannot be revived and passed away at 4 AM on Tuesday. He was 80. Notably, this news came hardly two months after Mahesh Babu lost his mother due to a brief illness. She passed away on 28 September 2022. This is definitely a tough phase for the South superstar as Mahesh Babu was very close to his parents. His kids and wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared a very strong bonding with family members.

With that said, let’s take a look at some of their family pictures:

On the very special occasion of Father’s Day, Mahesh Babu shared a picture with his father and wrote a sweet note, “You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father. I wouldn’t be who I am without you…”

Mahesh Babu used to idiolise his father, yesteryear star Krishna, and was very close to him. He never missed a chance to express his love and respect for his father.

Another sweet picture showing Mahesh Babu and Krishna together. The actor had penned a heartwarming note for his father’s birthday.

Another picture displays Mahesh Babu’s strong regard for his father.

This heartwarming picture was shared by Namrata Shirodkar to pay a tribute to Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi, days after she left for her heavenly abode. It is a family portrait including her, Mahesh Babu, their children, and her father-in-law Krishna.

Veteran actor Krishna was not just a successful actor in his time but also a doting father and grandfather. This picture shared by Namrata is proof of that.

A sweet family moment with Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s kids sharing the frame with their loving grandparents.

The picture was shared by the star couple’s elder child, son Gautam and shows him sharing a frame with his grandfather.

