Mahesh Babu's father and yesteryear superstar Krishna passes away at 79 in Hyderabad

Krishna suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state on 14 November.

FP Staff November 15, 2022 08:42:43 IST
Yesteryear superstar and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna passed away today, November 15, in Hyderabad at the age of 79. He breathed his last at 4 am. The veteran actor was on Monday admitted to a private super-speciality hospital here for cardiac-related health issues and his condition was stated to be critical.

Krishna (aged about 80 years) was brought to the emergency department of the hospital at 1.15 AM on Monday in cardiac arrest, doctors said.

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation, they said.

 

Krishna was reportedly battling with age-related issues. 2022 has been a devastating period for Mahesh Babu as he also lost his mother Indira Devi and brother Ramesh Babu this year. With Stay Strong hashtags, fans are showing their support to Mahesh on social media.

Krishna was known for featuring in blockbusters like Alluri Seetharama Raju, Simhasanam, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777, Mugguru Kodukulu, Anna Thammudu among others. He was among the highest-paid actors during his time.

RIP, Legend.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 08:43:52 IST

