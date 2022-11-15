Mahesh Babu's father and yesteryear superstar Krishna passes away at 79 in Hyderabad
Krishna suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state on 14 November.
Yesteryear superstar and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna passed away today, November 15, in Hyderabad at the age of 79. He breathed his last at 4 am. The veteran actor was on Monday admitted to a private super-speciality hospital here for cardiac-related health issues and his condition was stated to be critical.
Krishna (aged about 80 years) was brought to the emergency department of the hospital at 1.15 AM on Monday in cardiac arrest, doctors said.
CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation, they said.
Krishna was reportedly battling with age-related issues. 2022 has been a devastating period for Mahesh Babu as he also lost his mother Indira Devi and brother Ramesh Babu this year. With Stay Strong hashtags, fans are showing their support to Mahesh on social media.
2022 was Unfortunate and Devastating for Mahesh Anna!
08/01/2022 – Brother Ramesh Babu Garu’s death,
28/09/2022 – Mother Indira Devi Garu’s death,
15/11/2022 – Father Krishna Garu’s death!
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we inform you that #SuperStarKrishna garu has passed away
Unbearable Loss to the family & Fans
End Of An Era
Om Shanti
Rest In Peace #Krishna Garu
Big Loss To Telugu Film Industry
1st CinemaScope
1st 70MM
1st 6 track audio system
1st social color film
1st fuji color film
1st ORW color film
1st RO film
1st scope technovision film
1st cowboy film
Portrayed dual role in 24 films and triple roles in 7 films
Krishna was known for featuring in blockbusters like Alluri Seetharama Raju, Simhasanam, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777, Mugguru Kodukulu, Anna Thammudu among others. He was among the highest-paid actors during his time.
RIP, Legend.
(With inputs from agencies)
