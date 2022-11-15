Yesteryear superstar and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna passed away today, November 15, in Hyderabad at the age of 79. He breathed his last at 4 am. The veteran actor was on Monday admitted to a private super-speciality hospital here for cardiac-related health issues and his condition was stated to be critical.

Krishna (aged about 80 years) was brought to the emergency department of the hospital at 1.15 AM on Monday in cardiac arrest, doctors said.

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation, they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Krishna was reportedly battling with age-related issues. 2022 has been a devastating period for Mahesh Babu as he also lost his mother Indira Devi and brother Ramesh Babu this year. With Stay Strong hashtags, fans are showing their support to Mahesh on social media.

#SuperStarKrishna #MaheshBabu #RIPLEGEND 2022 was Unfortunate and Devastating for Mahesh Anna! 08/01/2022 – Brother Ramesh Babu Garu’s death, 28/09/2022 – Mother Indira Devi Garu’s death, 15/11/2022 – Father Krishna Garu’s death! Stay Strong Anna! pic.twitter.com/LWg5vhIp4K — Hemanth (@TrendyHemanth1) November 15, 2022

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we inform you that #SuperStarKrishna garu has passed away Unbearable Loss to the family & Fans

Om Shanti #RIPLEGEND #staystrong #MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/GSQw7F21mT — JUNIOR_NITHIN (@EditzPubg) November 15, 2022

1st CinemaScope

1st 70MM

1st 6 track audio system

1st social color film

1st fuji color film

1st ORW color film

1st RO film

1st scope technovision film

1st cowboy film

Portrayed dual role in 24 films and triple roles in 7 films Rest in peace #superstarkrishna garu #RIPLEGEND pic.twitter.com/LfdFsWTv0h — ⭐ (@Raj_Spirit) November 15, 2022

Krishna was known for featuring in blockbusters like Alluri Seetharama Raju, Simhasanam, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777, Mugguru Kodukulu, Anna Thammudu among others. He was among the highest-paid actors during his time.

RIP, Legend.

(With inputs from agencies)

