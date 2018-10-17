Sophie Turner on playing Jean Grey in Dark Phoenix: Don't think I've done more research for a role

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner says she studied about schizophrenia and mental disorders to prepare for her role in Dark Phoenix.

The 22-year-old actor, who reprises her X-Men: Apocalypse role of Jean Grey in the new film, told ScreenRant that director Simon Kinberg provided her the study material and she almost experienced what it was like to hear voices in the head.

"As soon as Simon [Kinberg] kind of told me what the movie was about we just started straight away sharing ideas, sharing materials. Simon gave me a big, big book on schizophrenia," Turner said.

"I actually found this thing online, on YouTube. And it was just kind of repeating, repeating, repeating, what it sounds like being a schizophrenic. So I used to walk around town with all these voices in my head. Kind of feel it out. And see what it felt like," she added.

The actor said she wanted to understand the complexity of her character and that is why she devoted so much time in prep work.

"Jean is just ... she's so, so, layered. She's so complex in this movie. I really don't think that I've done more research for a role than for this one and I loved every minute of it," she added.

Dark Phoenix stars James McAvoy as Professor X, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Alexandra Shipp as Storm, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler and Evan Peters as Quicksilver. Jessica Chastain also makes an appearance in the trailer as a mysterious white blonde whose intentions seem evil

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 14 February, 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 16:31 PM