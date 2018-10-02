Game of Thrones: Jon Snow's direwolf Ghost will have a big role to play in final season

Jon Snow's direwolf Ghost will have a "fair amount of screen time” in the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, confirmed a VFX supervisor from the show.

It will be a long-awaited return for a much-loved character after last making an appearance in Season 6.

“Oh, you’ll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8,” the show's VFX supervisor Joe Bauer told Huffington Post in an interview. “Ghost does show up, and he does some ... he’s very present and does some pretty cool things in Season 8.”

Bauer noted that the reason why Ghost makes such infrequent appearances had to do with the technology required to turn ordinary wolves into direwolves which is an expensive and time consuming process.

HBO will debut the final season of Game of Thrones in the first half of next year. The fantasy series won the Emmy award for best drama series recently.

The network announced in June that it had ordered the pilot for a new prequel series and would proceed with a full series if the pilot goes well. The as yet untitled prequel will take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. It was created by British screenwriter Jane Goldman with author George RR Martin, whose novel series A Song of Ice and Fire is the basis for the Game of Thrones television series.

