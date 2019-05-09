Sophie Turner leaves hilarious comment on Nick Jonas' MET Gala post comparing his look with Petyr Baelish

Soon after Nick Jonas made his pink carpet appearance at this year's Met Gala, Twitter erupted with memes of how the youngest Jonas brother looked eerily similar to Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger from HBO's mammoth fantasy show, Game of Thrones.

Taking a cue from the deluge of memes, Nick posted a side-by-side image of his look and that of Aidan Gillen as Littlefinger. He then joked that Sansa Stark (played by his sister-in-law Sophie) should protect the Vale along with Baelish.

Sophie responded to the image, alluding to Baelish's smarts:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra debuted on the Met Gala as a married couple this year. Channelling their take on the camp theme, Priyanka sported an unconventional Dior gown, Chopard pendants, frizzy hair and a crown. Nick on the other hand, went in for an understated white suit and also sported a moustache which lent him his Petyr Baelish look.

On the other hand, Sophie and Joe Jonas attended the Met Gala in colour-coordinated outfits. Both the singer and the Game of Thrones actress wore outfits that were black with multi-colour geometric patterns.

