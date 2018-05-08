You are here:

Met Gala 2018: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in wine-red Ralph Lauren, Deepika Padukone opts for Prabal Gurung

With halos and Pope-inspired dresses, the Met Gala 2018 red carpet saw Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone making a statement in their very own ensembles in sync with the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme.

Priyanka, who made her debut internationally with the American drama series Quantico, opted for a wine red strapless Ralph Lauren gown with a billowing train paired with an embellished gold chain headdress reminiscent of a medieval knight. She completed her look with subtle make-up and maroon lips.

hours later and I’m still thinking about Priyanka Chopra at the #MetGala because she actually looks like a straight up gorgeous Indian queen ready to slay pic.twitter.com/QyaA0wBN0R — sai sailaja seshadri (@Saisailu97) May 8, 2018

My lord and savior @priyankachopra showing you basics how to be holy #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CDkJb1Cs7O — STACY (@StacySuperDuper) May 7, 2018

In the 2017 Met Gala, Chopra was the butt of many jokes after wearing a really long brown trench coat dress by Ralph Lauren.

Deepika, who made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017, sported a red draped gown with a thigh high slit. Her ensemble was designed by Prabal Gurung. She accessorised her look with towering red heels.

Radiant in red.@deepikapadukone strikes in the Atelier Prabal Gurung cardinal silk crepe strapless gown with hand draped silk gazar sculptural shoulder bloom and side draped chapel train with @TASAKI_JP Atelier jewellery to the 2018 #MetGala.#pgworld #ASeatAtTheTable #pgmuse pic.twitter.com/J9lWlqjCLK — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) May 7, 2018

While Padukone looked stunning as usual, some people called her out for not adhering to the Met Gala theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination".

how is ms. shaleena gonna have the opportunity to dress THE deepika padukone for #MetGala and completly miss the theme? ofc deepika's got a heavenly body and looks amazing in this but rlly??? sigh. i'm an idiot for having hope for this one hhhh pic.twitter.com/MLsGSJ85EW — 💛 (@solonamjoon) May 7, 2018

This was a case similar to last year as well when Padukone wore an elegant white backless gown which while classy was certainly not in keeping with the avant garde or experimental theme of the 2017 gala.

Held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, 2018's gala saw elaborate theme-based fashion with Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Rita Ora, Uma Thurman and Madonna, making a statement.

The hosts for the evening were Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.

The annual event is the invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 12:26 PM