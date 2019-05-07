MET Gala 2019: Newly married Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make their first public appearance as a couple

Fresh off their Las Vegas surprise wedding, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made their pink carpet debut as a newly wed couple at Met Gala 2019.

For their outfits, both Sophie and Joe went the geometric route. Both the singer and the Game of Thrones actress wore black with multi-colour patterned outfits. According to People, Turner donned a sequin embellished custom Louis Vuitton outfit that looks like a jumpsuit.

Turner's stylist told the publication, "She kind of looks like a superhero. She’s not so much a gown person, though she wears them on occasion. So a jumpsuit look suits her.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also attended the Met Gala this year. Priyanka sported an unconventional Dior gown, Chopard pendants, frizzy hair and a signature crown. Nick on the other hand, went in for an understated white suit which perfectly complemented the actress' get up for the day.

This year’s gala theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag, in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan’t be talked about: “To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it.”

