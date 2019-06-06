You are here:

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar teases helicopter stunt in new still; Sikandar Kher, Gulshan Grover join cast

Gulshan Grover and Sikandar Kher have been nabbed by Rohit Shetty for his hotly-anticipated cop-flick Sooryavanshi. Grover will play chief antagonist, but Kher's role is still being kept under wraps, reports PinkVilla.

Grover has played a villain in several Akshay Kumar films, including Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Hera Pheri and International Khiladi. Kher was last seen in John Abraham's espionage drama, Romeo Walter Akbar (RAW).

Akshay, who plays the lead as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, also shared a new still from the sets of Bangkok, where they are currently shooting for the cop drama. He is seen "casually hanging" from a helicopter, with Rohit riding a bike.

Check out the picture here

Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi 😎 P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0zeDLeks5q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

In April, Katrina Kaif was roped in to play the role of the female lead. Neena Gupta has also been brought on board, the actress confirmed in a statement to Mumbai Mirror. She will take on the role of Akshay's mother in the film.

Produced by Dharama productions, Sooryavanshi is slated for Eid 2020 release and will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 13:00:17 IST

