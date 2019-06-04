Sooryavanshi: New still teases Akshay Kumar's bike stunt sequence on streets of Bangkok

Rohit Shetty is already taking significant strides towards building his cop universe through blockbusters like the Singham franchise and Simmba. Now, there's a potential new one with Sooryavanshi. Featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead as the Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, Sooryavanshi marks their first collaboration in the industry.

The makers shared a still from the sets of Bangkok where they are currently shooting for the cop drama. The still teases an action sequence, featuring Akshay riding a bike on the streets of Bangkok. While talking about the sequence, Akshay said Bangkok holds a special place in his heart since he has worked there for many years before he started his acting career. He said in a statement, "I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special."

Check out the still here:

Action. Stunts. Chase... Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunts on the streets of #Bangkok for #Sooryavanshi... Akshay collaborates with director Rohit Shetty for the first time. pic.twitter.com/2h1O6eZbwl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

In April, Katrina Kaif was roped in to play the role of the female lead. Neena Gupta has also been brought on board, the actress confirmed in a statement to Mumbai Mirror. She will take on the role of Akshay's mother in the film.

Produced by Dharama productions, Sooryavanshi is slated for Eid 2020 release and will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 12:51:51 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.