Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar reportedly injures himself on sets of Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film

Akshay Kumar, who will play a police officer in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action-drama Sooryavanshi, reportedly injured himself on set. The actor sprained a muscle in his left arm but continued to shoot after a physiotherapy intervention, according to Mumbai Mirror. A kinesio tape is visible on his arm in a video he recently shared on social media. The actor can be seen lip syncing a song to Katrina Kaif.

Here is the video

The high octane action film will Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Ajay Devgn's Singham in guest appearances. Neena Gupta will be seen as Akshay's onscreen mother. Sooryavanshi is shot across Bangkok, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Ever since the film went on floors, the actor has been constantly posting behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the film. The actor posted a video of where he was seen performing action sequences, with Rohit Shetty in the director’s chair. He also shared the news of shooting the rehashed version of his iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with Katrina.

Akshay recently starred in his first music video with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur. The song 'Filhaal' is sung by B Praak, while Jaani is the composer and lyricist. The video shows Akshay and Nupur caught in a painful love story. Fans can also catch a glimpse of singer Ammy Virk, who plays Nupur's lover and television star Asmita Sood, who portrays Akshay's wife.

Sooryavanshi is produced by Rohit Shetty Filmz and Dharma Productions. It is set to open in cinemas in March 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 10:29:00 IST