Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu-starrer sports biopic on Sandeep Singh gets U certificate

Mumbai: Director Shaad Ali's upcoming biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh, Soorma, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with 'U' certificate.

Diljit Dosanjh stars as the famed hockey player in the film, which also features Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Soorma tells the story of Singh, a professional hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team. He was seriously injured after being accidentally shot in a train in 2006 but he did not give up and made a comeback to the national team.

"Getting a U certificate feels really great as it encourages the kids to come and get inspired from a hockey legend. Families and kids can come together and have a great experience as its an inspirational film," Ali said in a statement.

"I am really thankful to the censor board as U certification will help the film getting a wider audience," he added.

The film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh.

Soorma is scheduled to hit theatres on 13 July this year.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 14:12 PM