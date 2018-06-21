Watch: Taapsee Pannu receives training by Sandeep Singh for role of hockey player in Soorma

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen slaying the hockey field as Harpreet in the upcoming movie Soorma. Taapsee, who will be playing the lead opposite to Diljit Dosanjh in the biopic based on the legendary hockey player Sandeep Singh's life, gave us a sneak peek of the hard work that went into preparing for her role. On Wednesday, she took to her social media and shared behind-the-screen stories and experiences.

The two-and-a-half minute video follows her journey from an amateur to being someone who was responsible to truly take on the role of a sportsperson on screen. She can be seen training like an athlete and follow a routine set by former Indian hockey captain Singh. She learned the basic nuances and etiquette of the sport for several weeks to ace her moves as well as the aesthetics before shooting for the film.

Taapsee lauded Sandeep for his patience and approach while teaching a sport which she had never played before. She had earlier said on her social media that her dream had come true to learn and play the sport of hockey, given the fact that her father too was a hockey player back in his college days and had always found the sport inspiring.

