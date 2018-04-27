Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma will now release on 13 July to avoid competition with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju

Shaad Ali's upcoming directorial venture titled Soorma, which is a biopic on Hockey player Sandeep Singh, will now release on 13 July. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Tapsee Pannu, was earlier scheduled to release on 6 July.

Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi... #Soorma release date finalised: 13 July 2018... Based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh... Directed by Shaad Ali... Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2018

Originally, Soorma was scheduled to release on 29 June. However, after the makers of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, moved their film to the above mentioned date, the producers of Soorma chose to push it a week ahead to 6 July. However, now that the teaser of Sanju has stirred quite a buzz among the viewers, the makers of Soorma must have chosen to keep a two week window between the two releases, to avoid Sanju eating into Soorma's market.

Soorma is also a biopic co-produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh. The story revolves around the Haryana-born hockey player and former captain of Indian hockey team Sandeep Singh's life journey. The film will see Diljit in an athletic look along with Angad Bedi in a pivotal role. Bedi plays Bikramjeet, Sandeep’s elder brother. Singh was seriously injured in 2006, after being hit by an accidental gunshot while travelling by a train. The film will portray the ups and downs of his professional and personal life. Ali also added that he is focusing on Sandeep's personal life more and not on hockey. The film was recently in headlines for Diljit lending his voice to Gulzar's lyrics for a romantic number. It also stars Prakash Jha as Sandeep's coach.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 11:11 AM