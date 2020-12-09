Sonu Sood reportedly mortgages his eight Mumbai properties to raise Rs 10 crore for the needy

Sonu Sood has reportedly mortgaged two shops and six flats located in Mumbai’s Juhu area to raise funds for his philanthropic efforts.

Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of stranded migrant workers get back home during the coronavirus -induced lockdown, has reportedly mortgaged eight of his properties in Mumbai, in an effort to raise Rs 10 crore for the needy. According to Moneycontrol, the actor, known for films like Dabangg and Kung Fu Yoga, has mortgaged two shops and six flats located in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Moneycontrol cites Zapkey.com and reveal that the agreement was signed on 15 September and was registered on 24 November. A registration fee of Rs 5 lakh was paid to raise the loan. Sood and his wife Sonali jointly own the properties.

With several people stranded in cities and no transportation available during the lockdown, Sood arranged for several batches of inter-state buses to send migrants back home. The actor had received permission from the state governments and arranged for the rides. In May, the actor came to the rescue of nearly 200 girls who were stranded in Kerala. After receiving the news of their plight, he arranged a special aircraft and got permission to open the Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports.

Subsequently, in the month of August, the actor revealed he is offering lodging to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. He also said that the workers were provided jobs in garment factories in the region through his Pravasi Rojgar initiative.

Sood was conferred with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in September for his humanitarian works.