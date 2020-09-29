Sonu Sood felicitated with Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP

Sonu Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the UNDP for his philanthropic work during coronavirus induced lockdown.

Sonu Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his philanthropic work during coronavirus induced lockdown.

For thousands of migrants, he is the man who helped them at a time when they were gripped with fear and were walking for days to an uncertain path with no support or assurance. The actor opened the doors of his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai for healthcare workers of nearby hospitals, arranged transportation services for stranded migrants to reach home, and is now providing employment through an app, named 'Pravasi Rojgar', will digitally connect job providers with the job seekers.

The award was presented to the actor at a virtual ceremony on Monday evening.

Expressing his happiness over the honour, the actor said he fully supports the UNDP in its endeavours.

"This is a rare honour. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good," he said.

"I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals," he added.

With this prestigious honour, Sood joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra who have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies.