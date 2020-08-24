Sonu Sood offers jobs, accommodation facility to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida
Sonu Sood said the workers have been provided jobs in garment factories near Noida through his initiative Pravasi Rojgar
Actor Sonu Sood on Monday announced that he is offering accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida.
The actor, who was in the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, shared the news on Instagram.
Sood, 47, also said these workers have also been provided jobs in garment factories of the region through their initiative Pravasi Rojgar.
"I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar.
"With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause @pravasirojgar," he wrote alongside the poster promising that the workers will be put up at a "hygienic staying facility".
Check out his post here
View this post on Instagram
I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause 😇 @pravasirojgar visit www.pravasirojgar.com Call us 1800121664422 Download our mobile app https://tinyurl.com/yy7kyasd
The actor along with his team had rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation during the lockdown.
Sood recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Hope to finish coronavirus pandemic within two years, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
I think we can finish the coronavirus pandemic in a shorter time than we did the 1918 Spanish Flu, said the WHO chief
Coronavirus Updates: Assam reports 1,123 new cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 4.58%, says health minister
Coronavirus Updates: Assam has 18,098 active COVID-19 cases at present while 145 persons have succumbed to the infection, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Donald Trump announces emergency authorisation of plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients
The push-on Sunday came a day after Trump tweeted sharp criticism on the process to treat the virus, which has killed more than 1.7 lakh Americans and imperiled his reelection chances