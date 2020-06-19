Sonu Nigam expresses disappointment in music corporates for ill-treating aspiring talent

Following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, many from Bollywood have opened up about the problems faced by outsiders in the film industry. Famed playback singer Sonu Nigam has now highlighted the plight of artistes in the music industry.

Nigam took to Instagram to share a video clip, in which he said today an actor has died by suicide, tomorrow a musician may be in his place. He claimed that ‘music mafia’ is bigger than the film mafia.

The caption of the video reads, “You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry.”

“People are going through a lot of mental and emotional pressure after hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajput dying by suicide. It’s very difficult to come to terms with the fact that a celebrated, talented young life is no longer with us”, the singer is heard saying in the video. He asserted that a couple of music companies create troubles for singers, composers, and lyricists.

Narrating his experience, he said that even his songs have been dubbed a number of times. Nigam added, "It’s humiliating to call a singer, make him record songs and then dub his songs.” He urged music companies to support young musicians and be kind to them, adding, “Don’t push them to the wall.” In the video clip, Nigam said that many girls and boys talk to him and tell him about the problems they face in the industry.

The singer asserted that he has seen the frustration in the eyes of new singers, composers and lyrics writers. Towards the end of the video, the singer said he hoped people would not be offended by his statements and creativity should not be limited in just a few hands.

Recently actor Ranvir Shorey expressed his views on Twitter on the “inherited privilege” that the elite club of Bollywood enjoys and gets to decide who will be a star. His tweets have gone viral on social media. In one of his tweets, he said, “It wouldn’t be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it’s win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self-appointed ‘gatekeepers of Bollywood’”.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who had roped in Sushant Singh Rajput for Paani, revealed that the actor was let down so bad by certain people that he would weep on his shoulder. He also took to the micro-blogging site to say, “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me.”

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Saif Ali Khan too criticised Bollywood for its hypocrisy in gaining mileage from Sushant's tragic demise. Khan said Bollywood was "famously competitive", and those pretending to care for Rajput was a sign of "ultimate hypocrisy" and an "insult" to the dead.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 14:58:13 IST

