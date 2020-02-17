You are here:

Sonic the Hedgehog beats Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey at global box office with $57 mn opening weekend

Reuters

Feb 17, 2020 12:03:08 IST

Paramount’s family film Sonic the Hedgehog ignited over Presidents Day weekend with $57 million in North America and $100 million globally, the best showing ever for a video game adaptation.

Sonic is expected to earn $68 million through Monday, one of the best hauls for the holiday weekend. The better-than-expected start is even more notable since movies based on video games tend to be rejected by moviegoers.

Sonic the Hedgehog beats Margot Robbies Birds of Prey at global box office with mn opening weekend

A still from the trailer of Sonic The Hedgehog| Twitter

That could have been a reality for Sonic had director Jeff Fowler not gone back to the drawing board after immense internet backlash over the first trailer. The movie, which cost $87 million to make, was postponed three months to give the filmmakers enough time to redesign the title character. It proved to be a sound decision, since audiences gave the film an “A” CinemaScore.

Sonic unseated last weekend’s victor, Warner Bros.’ comic-book adaptation Birds of Prey, for the No. 1 spot on box office charts. After its disappointing $33 million debut, Margot Robbie-led superhero adventure landed in second place with $17.1 million over the weekend and is expected to pull in $19.6 million through Monday. Those ticket sales would push its domestic haul to $61.7 million.

A number of movies opened alongside Sonic this weekend, including Universal’s romance drama The Photograph, Sony’s thriller Fantasy Island and Searchlight Pictures’ remake Downhill.

Fantasy Island came in third place with $12.4 million and is eyeing $14 million through Monday. The PG-13 horror remake of the classic TV show, produced by Blumhouse, cost $7 million.

The Photograph earned $12.2 million over the weekend, enough for the No. 4 spot, and could make $13.3 over the four-day stretch, on par with expectations. That’s a solid start since the film cost $15 million to produce. The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield, was written and directed by Stella Meghie and produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip, Ride Along).

Downhill, a black comedy starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, debuted at No. 10 with $4.6 million over the weekend and should bring in $5.2 million through Presidents Day.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 12:03:08 IST

tags: Birds of Prey , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Shareworthy , Sonic the Hedgehog , Sonic the Hedgehog box office

also see

Before Birds of Prey, recap of how Harley Quinn and Joker's relationship was depicted in Suicide Squad

Before Birds of Prey, recap of how Harley Quinn and Joker's relationship was depicted in Suicide Squad

Malang and Shikara in Bollywood to Little Women and Birds of Prey in Hollywood: Know Your Releases

Malang and Shikara in Bollywood to Little Women and Birds of Prey in Hollywood: Know Your Releases

How Margot Robbie has perfected the art of carrying a film on her shoulders while never blowing her own trumpet

How Margot Robbie has perfected the art of carrying a film on her shoulders while never blowing her own trumpet