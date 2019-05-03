Sonic The Hedgehog director promises to rework character's design in response to backlash towards trailer

On 30 April, the first trailer of Paramount Pictures' live-action adaptation of Sega's video game Sonic the Hedgehog was released. However, fans were surprised to notice the new design for the titular character. Chalking it up to make him fit in the live action world, the creators of the film have given him much smaller eyes, human-esque teeth, and removed his signature white gloves.

Despite the slight resemblance, fans were disappointed with the changes and demanded a more game-accurate look for Sonic.

Unfazed by the blue critter, some followers also made memes and jokes to criticise the Sonic trailer.

Jeff Fowler, whose film Gropher Broke was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Short Film (animated), has helmed the Sonic the Hedgehog project. Noticing the vocal backlash, the director has addressed the controversy and vowed to make changes to Sonic's look before the release of the film. Fowler took to Twitter and responded, "Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be."

Sonic has been voiced by Parks and Recreation actor Ben Schwartz. The film, which blends CG effects and live-action, also stars Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey and James Marsden. Sonic the Hedgehog will release in cinemas in November.

