Sonic the Hedgehog new trailer: Makers unveil redesigned titular character post backlash; Twitter approves

A new trailer of Paramount Pictures' live-action adaptation of Sega's video game Sonic the Hedgehog has been released.

The film, which was initially slated to release this November, was panned by fans who claimed the titular character's avatar seemed devilish and creepy, considering how inherently cartoon-y the character is.

Despite the slight resemblance, fans were disappointed with the changes, and demanded a more game-accurate look for Sonic. Noticing the vocal backlash, director Jeff Fowler had addressed the controversy on Twitter, and vowed to modify Sonic's look before the release.

Check out the new trailer

Sonic The Hedgehog is speeding to theatres for a big screen adventure for the whole family! Watch the new @SonicMovie trailer now, and #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/UUo9ctMbte — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) November 12, 2019

The new live-action Sonic is less toothy, has bigger eyes, and comes with a bit of tan. The brand new trailer reveals the powers of Sonic which is pretty singular: super speed. To show how fast Sonic is, it also features the blue critter playing games of baseball and ping pong all by himself. When Robotnik finds out the special terrestrial, he is determined to harness Sonic’s powers for evil and global domination. Sporting a cartoonish moustache, and shooting funny dialogues, Carrey keeps his character both funny and villainous at the same time. Sonic the Hedgehog revolves around the journey of Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, and James Marsden's Tom Wachowski, as they try to defeat Sonic's arch nemesis, Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey). The reactions beneath the official reveal tweet have so far been positive, ranging from the surprise to nostalgia. Check out some of the tweets here

Oh my GOD it looks so much better!!! pic.twitter.com/7oyuUloMHM — Jack. (@Minjinx012) November 12, 2019

They did my boy Sonic justice. Catch me opening night pic.twitter.com/ivx1RhZwpu — Cheez (@Cheez_01) November 12, 2019

Okay, I watched the Sonic Movie trailer with Sonic's redesign, and it is AMAZING! I have got to thank Paramount, SEGA, Jeff Fowler and other crew members, for making this look AWESOME! Thank you so much for listening to us guys, thank you so much I LOVE IT SO MUCH!@SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/3TEMqEmhng — SonicWhacker55 (@sonicwhacker55) November 12, 2019

This is one of the greatest redemption arcs in all of theater and you have my 100% support cause you have us this beautiful bundle of joy pic.twitter.com/vnuyeLpAed — JJ 💛 (Comms OPEN) (@solfege_sc) November 12, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog is now slated to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 14:44:48 IST