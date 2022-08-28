Rhea shared some adorable pictures on her Instagram story where we could see balloons, flowers and the welcome sign at their residence.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently became proud parents of a baby boy and the businessman shared the news with fans and followers on Instagram. Congratulatory messages began pouring in from friends and family.

Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor’s sister, shared some pictures from the hospital where her heart melted seeing the newest member of the family. The producer shared an emotional moment with her nephew and people were all heart on the pictures.

She then arranged for a grand and warm welcome for the baby boy at home, with flowers and balloons. It was an adorable welcome indeed. She shared the pictures on her Instagram story.

That’s not all, Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja distributed sweets to the media and paparazzi on this special occasion.

Coming to Sonam, she was last seen on the big screen in 2019’s The Zoya Factor. She’s now gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh’s Blind, a remake of the Spanish film of the same name. Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He’s also a part of Karan Johar’s now delayed Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

