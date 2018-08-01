Sonali Bendre's sister-in-law Shrishti Arya on actor's health: She is a fighter and will definitely prevail

Sonali Bendre's sister-in-law Srishti Arya has shared an update about the actor's health. SpotboyE reached out to Arya, who is a filmmaker, who said, "She is staying strong." Arya also opened up about Bendre's health in the past and said that Bendre was a fighter who would definitely prevail over cancer.

"She has a lot of positive energy. She will be back. We are all very grateful for the outpouring of love," Arya added.

Bendre had recently revealed the news of her cancer diagnosis for which she is undergoing treatment in New York. Following this, prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery had poured in from her fans as well as members of the Bollywood film fraternity. Bendre had also debuted a photo of her shorter hairdo on social media along with her hair journey.

On 19 July, she posted a photo with her 12-year-old son Ranveer whom she called 'a source of strength and positivity', elaborating on how he has played an important role in her journey towards wellness.

Bendre has starred in several hit films from like Diljale, Sarfarosh, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. She was also on the judge's panel of the reality show India's Best Dramebaaz but had to step down due to her illness.

