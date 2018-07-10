Sonali Bendre thanks fans for 'overwhelming' support after cancer diagnosis, says she's 'taking each day as it comes'
Currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, Sonali Bendre took to Instagram and thanked her fans and well-wishers for being by her side during such a difficult time. The Bollywood actor had revealed on 4 July that she was battling a "high-grade" cancer which was diagnosed unexpectedly after a series of tests.
After her post, she says she was inundated with wishes on social media from people wishing her a swift recovery. Thanking everyone who made her feel like she was not alone, the actress again took to social media and wrote a heartfelt note for the people who are constantly helping her maintain a positive outlook with stories about their own experiences.
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.” The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through.
Bendre also underwent a drastic hair makeover and now sports a short bob. She also shared photos and videos of her hair journey on Instagram. Her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, also makes an appearance in the video.
