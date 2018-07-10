Sonali Bendre thanks fans for 'overwhelming' support after cancer diagnosis, says she's 'taking each day as it comes'

Currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, Sonali Bendre took to Instagram and thanked her fans and well-wishers for being by her side during such a difficult time. The Bollywood actor had revealed on 4 July that she was battling a "high-grade" cancer which was diagnosed unexpectedly after a series of tests.

After her post, she says she was inundated with wishes on social media from people wishing her a swift recovery. Thanking everyone who made her feel like she was not alone, the actress again took to social media and wrote a heartfelt note for the people who are constantly helping her maintain a positive outlook with stories about their own experiences.

Bendre also underwent a drastic hair makeover and now sports a short bob. She also shared photos and videos of her hair journey on Instagram. Her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, also makes an appearance in the video.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 15:42 PM