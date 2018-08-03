You are here:

Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl on actress' health: Long journey but we've begun positively

FP Staff

Aug,03 2018 11:27:05 IST

Filmmaker Goldie Behl has shared a health update about his about wife and actress Sonali Bendre. He says she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications.

Sonali Bendre. Facebook

Goldie tweeted on night of 2 August: "Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively."

Sonali, 43, is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York. In July, the actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer".

"A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them... We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way," the actor had said in a statement.

Post her diagnosis, the Duplicate actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

Sonali married Goldie in 2002, with whom she has a 12-year-old son named Ranveer.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 11:27 AM

