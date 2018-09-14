You are here:

Sonali Bendre shares Ganesh Chaturthi post on Instagram: Missing celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed

FP Staff

Sep,14 2018 09:40:23 IST

Actress Sonali Bendre, who is currently in New York battling cancer, shared how she was missing the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

While her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveeer appear to be in Mumbai attending the Chaturthi festivities, the actress took to Instagram and posted a message on the occasion with an image of her son performing the puja,"Ganesh Chaturthi has always been very, very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy."

Bendre announced that she had been diagnosed with 'high grade' metastatic cancer earlier in July. Since July, the actress had been chronicling her journey through her ongoing battle every step of the way.

The popular '90s actress recently shared a collage video on social media, where she revealed to her followers her decision of donning a wig, with an empowering message "A little vanity does no harm".

