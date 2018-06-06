Sonakshi Sinha records four singles with composer Vishal Mishra; tracks to be released soon

Sonakshi Sinha has reportedly recorded four new singles with composer Vishal Mishra. The tracks are to be released over the next few months, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Sonakshi has blockbusters like Rowdy Rathore and Dabbang under her belt, is constantly seen experimenting with different art forms. After showcasing her painting talent recently, she has now graduated to singing. Sonakshi began her singing career with her party number 'Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai', composed by Meet Bros.

Her singing skills will again be on show as she readies herself for the release of her latest singles. The duo is reportedly planning to collaborate over more songs. While talking to Mumbai Mirror , composer Vishal Mishra said “The first song is a Punjabi number but with an international feel to it as it features dancehall, jazz and R&B elements, among others. We recorded it last month. Three other songs followed soon after and all of them will be released in the coming months, with the first one coming out in August. Sonakshi sounds different and amazing in each of these songs.”

He also talked about recording a song with Sonakshi for Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, in which she guest stars. He also said they were putting in a lot of "creative minds into the videos".

The actress will now be starring in Dharma Productions' Kalank, alongside Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, due to release in 2019.

