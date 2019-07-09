You are here:

Sona Mohapatra criticises Kiren Rijiju, Prasoon Joshi for felicitating Kailash Kher, takes jibe at Salman Khan

FP Staff

Jul 09, 2019 11:18:03 IST

Sona Mohapatra has criticised sports minister Kiren Rijiju and lyricist Prasoon Joshi for felicitating singer Kailash Kher, as he launched a musical initiative on his birthday. Kher unveiled Nayii Udaan on 7 July, as a platform for new and upcoming talent.

Taking to Twitter, Sona asks Rijiju if he is aware of the multiple complaints of sexual harassment against Kher. She has also tagged lyricist Prasoon Joshi in her tweet, who is collaborating with Kher on his new project.

Sona also takes a dig at Salman Khan, and says that his charity organisation, Being Human, is a way to "wash out all misdemanours", much like what Kailash is doing with Nayii Udaan.

Kher was accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women, including Mohapatra, who had come forward and accused Kher of behaving inappropriately with her on multiple occasions. She even demanded 'Teri Deewani' singer's withdrawal from Delhi government's Mayur Utsav in December 2018. She had also said that she would not lodge a formal police complaint against Kher but would ensure that the singer does not repeat his actions in the future.

