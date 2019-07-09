Sona Mohapatra criticises Kiren Rijiju, Prasoon Joshi for felicitating Kailash Kher, takes jibe at Salman Khan

Sona Mohapatra has criticised sports minister Kiren Rijiju and lyricist Prasoon Joshi for felicitating singer Kailash Kher, as he launched a musical initiative on his birthday. Kher unveiled Nayii Udaan on 7 July, as a platform for new and upcoming talent.

Taking to Twitter, Sona asks Rijiju if he is aware of the multiple complaints of sexual harassment against Kher. She has also tagged lyricist Prasoon Joshi in her tweet, who is collaborating with Kher on his new project.

Sir, we met last year when you conferred the youth icon award for music hosted by a news channel. I applaud your initiative to start the induction of our gender & thus provide us with equal opportunities, a right enshrined in our beloved constitution. (1) https://t.co/Qxba6eQs9z — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 8, 2019

Sir, I ask if you are aware of the multiple narratives of molestation, improper sexual conduct & shares of women, (some minors, some journos) in the @IndiaMeToo movement against Kailash. Not 1 or 2 but over 10 women from across board shared their trauma. Matters? @prasoonjoshi_ ? https://t.co/8Dc7cvD5U8 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 8, 2019

Sona also takes a dig at Salman Khan, and says that his charity organisation, Being Human, is a way to "wash out all misdemanours", much like what Kailash is doing with Nayii Udaan.

Is this PR ‘virtue signalling’ the new way to wash out all our misdemeanours & walk away? Some launch clothing labels claiming to donate to charity aka #BeingHuman (not) & this serial predator launches new talent in music to come across as pious, generous & a benefactor? (3) https://t.co/8Dc7cvD5U8 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 8, 2019

Kher was accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women, including Mohapatra, who had come forward and accused Kher of behaving inappropriately with her on multiple occasions. She even demanded 'Teri Deewani' singer's withdrawal from Delhi government's Mayur Utsav in December 2018. She had also said that she would not lodge a formal police complaint against Kher but would ensure that the singer does not repeat his actions in the future.

