Kailash Kher responds to Sona Mohapatra's allegations: Accusing without formal complaint isn't authentic

Kailash Kher has responded to Sona Mohapatra's allegations of sexual harassment and said that it is not an authentic complaint as long as the complainant does not take the legal recourse.

Kher's response comes after Sona said, in an interview, that she would not lodge a formal police complaint against Kailash but would ensure that the singer does not repeat his actions in the future, as per Indo-Asian News Service.

The same report quoted Kailash Kher, who said, "Everyone has their own thinking. If I accuse someone only by taking that individual's name over and over again then, nothing will come out of it. If you will take legal recourse against that person, then it becomes another matter altogether. If I tell you that I will not make a complaint against that individual, but still I will accuse him of doing certain criminal activity, then I feel it's not an authentic complaint."

He, however, added that it is not his job to decide what is right and what is wrong.

Kher was accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women, including Sona Mohapatra. Mohapatra had come forward and accused Kher of behaving inappropriately with her on multiple occasions. She even demanded 'Teri Deewani' singer's withdrawal from Delhi government's Mayur Utsav in December 2018.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 11:26:44 IST