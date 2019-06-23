You are here:

Kabir Singh: Sona Mohapatra criticises Shahid Kapoor for doing a ‘deeply misogynistic, patriarchal’ film

FP Staff

Jun 23, 2019 10:58:42 IST

Sona Mohapatra has criticised Shahid Kapoor for choosing to do his latest movie, Kabir Singh, stating that the film is deeply misogynistic and patriarchal. She has also called out National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma for praising Shahid's performance in the film as 'intense acting.'

Sona Mohapatra (left) has slammed Kabir Singh. Twitter

Mohapatra also responded to television actor Nakuul Mehta, who said that the film has "99 problems" but Shahid's acting is not one of them.

Check out Mohapatra's tweets here

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Arjan Bajwa in supporting roles.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role and Shalini Pandey as the female lead. Sandeep Vanga Reddy has written and directed both the original and its remake.

