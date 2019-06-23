Kabir Singh: Sona Mohapatra criticises Shahid Kapoor for doing a ‘deeply misogynistic, patriarchal’ film

Sona Mohapatra has criticised Shahid Kapoor for choosing to do his latest movie, Kabir Singh, stating that the film is deeply misogynistic and patriarchal. She has also called out National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma for praising Shahid's performance in the film as 'intense acting.'

Mohapatra also responded to television actor Nakuul Mehta, who said that the film has "99 problems" but Shahid's acting is not one of them.

Check out Mohapatra's tweets here

Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the the chairperson of the @NCWIndia , makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in #India . 🔴 https://t.co/zxcLWVFuiO — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019

& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh https://t.co/UxUbWdOpAF — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain and Arjan Bajwa in supporting roles.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role and Shalini Pandey as the female lead. Sandeep Vanga Reddy has written and directed both the original and its remake.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 10:58:42 IST