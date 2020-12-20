Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up Vandana Kataria's film Sitara in Kerala, announces on Twitter

Sitara, which will have a direct-to-digital release, is backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has finished shooting for her upcoming film Sitara, which has been directed by Nobleman director Vandana Kataria.

Sitara, which will have a direct-to-digital release, also stars Rajeev Siddhartha and is backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies. The Made in Heaven star took to Twitter to post a picture of the clapboard from the last day of the shoot in Kerala.

Check out her post here

It’s a wrap on #Sitara!#AndJustLikeThat #LifeIsChanged

‘The web of our life is of a mingled yarn, good and ill together:our virtues would be proud,if our faults whipp’d them not;and our crimes would despair,if they were not cherish’d by our virtues.’

–All’s Well That Ends Well pic.twitter.com/8ySH2WmhnE — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) December 19, 2020

The film’s shoot resumed in November after its brief schedule was halted due to the coronavirus -induced lockdown in March.

Kataria has also worked under Zoya Akhtar on Gully Boy, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. She was production designer on Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

While announcing the commencement of the shoot, RSVP had described Sitara as a film with humour and a heart. “A story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humor!,” the official handle had tweeted.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)