Sobhita Dhulipala announces launch of creative studio, asks people to send in ideas
Sobhita Dhulipala urged people to write to her directly with their stories, ideas, and scripts for her upcoming venture
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is opening a creative studio to create and nurture stories of cinema. She made the announcement through a long post on Instagram.
According to the actor, anybody who knows her closely is aware of her passion for reading, writing, and expressing truthfully. Stating that cinema has been an extension of her passion, Sobhita wrote, “In my 7-8 years as a working adult in fields within the entertainment sector, I have grown to understand that there is absolutely no dearth of talent in our country. I have seen incredible minds erupt with unexpected genius.”
She said the COVID-19 lockdown has liberated her of some of her inhibitions and she is now opening up about it to all her fans and followers.
“Call it a creative studio or whatever you like. I want to create and nurture stories for cinema. To bridge and build and grow as a community,” Sobhita wrote. The actress also urged people to write to her directly with their stories, ideas, and scripts. “Our minds and hearts shouldn't have to be two sides of an hourglass — one filling while the other empties. This endeavour been a wish of mine for long, it is sacred,” she added.
Since being shared, the post has received over 21,000 likes and close to 300 comments with people congratulating her. Actor Arunoday Singh commented and so did writer Karuna Ezara Parikh. Director Sonam Nair too wrote "love it" on the post.
Sobhita recently wrote on social media about her upcoming project with RSVP movies. In the film titled Sitara, she will be seen alongside Rajeev Siddhartha. The shooting of the film will resume in November. She captioned the post, ''A little snippet from the world of Sitara - a story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humour! '''#Sitara is back on floors in November. #FridaysWithRSVP''.
A little snippet from the world of Sitara - a story about love, acceptance, and forgiveness, told with a lot of heart and humour! #Sitara is back on floors in November.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the film is being directed by Vandana Kataria. It will show an independent interior designer and an aspiring chef working out the problems in their relationship.
The filming was stalled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
