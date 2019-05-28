After Made In Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala to feature in slice-of-life film Sitara

Model and actress Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to feature in her next film Sitara, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, reports Mumbai Mirror. The actress was last seen on silver screen, sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-fronted 2016 thriller Raman Raghav 2.0. The film was helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

Sobhita's next venture in the digital series Made In Heaven, garnered widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.

As per the report, Sobhita plays a spunky, independent girl in Sitara who acknowledges a particular flaw within her and sets out on a correctional path. This journey leads her family to also face their demons and redeem themselves in the slice-of-life film.

The publication quoted a source as saying that Sobhita was quite eager to feature in the film after hearing the script. Noblemen (featuring Kunal Kapoor and Ali Haji) director Vandana Kataria will step in to helm the project. Kataria has also worked under Zoya Akhtar on Gully Boy, which depicted Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. She also worked as a production designer on Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Sitara has been penned by Vandana and Sonia Bahl, added the report. Hussain Dalal (from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Baaghi 2 fame) has written the dialogues for this film.

Sitara is majorly set in Kerala and is scheduled to go on the floors in the next three months.

