This historical action film is written and directed by Jalmari Helander. Set in Finnish Lapland during World War II, the film follows a gold prospector who attempts to secure his gold from a Nazi death squad led by a brutal Schutzstaffel officer. It stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan and Mimosa Willamo.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India that just released fan’s favourite genre movie The Pope’s Exorcist, which became the highest opener of this genre post pandemic, will be releasing ‘SISU’ in India on 28th April, in English and Hindi.

Sisu, the highly acclaimed action thriller, with a 100% current score on Rotten Tomatoes to release on 28th April in English and Hindi!

