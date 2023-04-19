SISU - Official Trailer: Jorma Tommila looks ready for action in this gritty and gruesome film
Sisu, the highly acclaimed action thriller, with a 100% current score on Rotten Tomatoes to release on 28th April in English and Hindi!
This historical action film is written and directed by Jalmari Helander. Set in Finnish Lapland during World War II, the film follows a gold prospector who attempts to secure his gold from a Nazi death squad led by a brutal Schutzstaffel officer. It stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan and Mimosa Willamo.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India that just released fan’s favourite genre movie The Pope’s Exorcist, which became the highest opener of this genre post pandemic, will be releasing ‘SISU’ in India on 28th April, in English and Hindi.
Sisu, the highly acclaimed action thriller, with a 100% current score on Rotten Tomatoes to release on 28th April in English and Hindi!
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Makoto Shinkai sticking to what he knows best: Japan, youth, anime
For one, it will be set in Japan, filled with those breathtakingly gorgeous landscapes he draws on his animation storyboards.
Shefali Shah: 'A person once told me 'You look so good on TV but', was just amused at this ridiculous lack of decency'
The actress then shared the one comment that left her amused. "The most epic one was years ago when one person said “T.V pe toh achi lagti hai”. I wasn’t angry I was just amused at this ridiculous lack of decency."
Meet Olga Koch, the British-Russian stand-up comedian, who is touring Mumbai
Olga Koch will perform her show “Top of the Kochs” at The Habitat and G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture. She will be joined by Indian stand-up comics Urooj Ashfaq, Sapan Verma and Aditi Mittal as guest performers at these shows.