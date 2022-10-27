Singer-actor Selena Gomez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, following which she has cancelled her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star shared the health update on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting COVID but am resting and feeling OK,” Gomez wrote in a post, which featured a photo of her napping on a couch with her two dogs close by.

The 30-year-old singer also urged fans and followers to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

“A friendly reminder COVID is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all,” she added.

Gomez is looking forward to the premiere of her documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me“, scheduled to be released via Apple TV+ on November 4.

Justin Bieber’s relationship with actress-singer Selena Gomez had always been the talk of the town, especially between 2011 and 2014 when the two continued to remain on an on-and-off basis. However, after finally breaking up, Justin got married to Hailey Baldwin, now called Hailey Bieber. Since then, several reports have surfaced suggesting a feud between Gomez and Baldwin, owing to their connection with Justin Bieber. However, putting rest to all such rumours, a few pictures of the two of them have now taken over the entire internet and left fans surprised.

It was during the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles that both Selena and Hailey were in attendance as guests. In a show of unity, the two were seen clicking pictures together and seemed quite at ease. The pictures which were shared widely on social media show Selena and Hailey at the event and all smiles as they posed for pictures. Photographer Tyrell Hampton also shared a picture on his Instagram which Hailey also liked. Apart from that, fan accounts also shared the pictures widely.

