Sidharth Shukla's cremation was attended by Shehnaz Gill, Ali Goni, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Rahul Mahajan among others.

Sidharth Shukla was cremated in Mumbai Friday afternoon, a day after he passed away aged 40. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained as the postmortem report results have not been revealed so far.

His body was carried from Cooper Hospital, where he was brought dead on Thursday, to the Oshiwara crematorium. His last rites were performed as per customs and methods of the Brahma Kumari Samaj.

The cremation was attended by a number of his colleagues from the film and TV industry, along with family members. These included Shehnaz Gill, his fellow contestant from Bigg Boss 13, with whom he recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, and in two music videos, 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona.'

His fellow TV actors Asim Riaz, Ali Goni, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Rahul Mahajan, and Rashami Desai were also in attendance at the cremation.

Other colleagues, and Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Manoj Bajpayee among others paid tributes to the late actor on Thursday through their social media accounts.

Shukla was best known for his breakthrough with the TV show Balika Vadhu, followed by his victory in Bigg Boss 13. He recently made his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful Season 3.