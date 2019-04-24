You are here:

Siddharth takes dig at Akshay Kumar, calls him an 'underrated villain' following interview with PM Narendra Modi

FP Staff

Apr 24, 2019 17:07:58 IST

Tamil actor Siddharth has taken a jibe at Akshay Kumar supposedly alluding to his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "very underrated as a villain”. The Rang De Basanti actor has often been vocal about social and political issues, taking to the microblogging site to opine on topical matters.

Siddharth (left), Akshay Kumar with Narendra Modi. Images from Twitter

In his 'freewheeling' interview with the Bollywood superstar, Modi spoke about his early life, ambitions, and family. He also joked that he's aware of Twinkle Khanna's angry tweets about him in the past. Khanna responded in a tweet that she is happy that the Prime Minister not only is aware of her existence but also reads her work. Akshay added it was an 'informal and non-political' conversation and clarified that he is not contesting elections.

Recently, Siddharth took a dig at the trailer of PM Narendra Modi, pointing out that the trailer missed out on how Modi won India its independence by "single-handedly wiping out the British Empire." He ended his tweet with the hashtag #IStandWithModi.

He had also tweeted about the Pollachi sexual assault case, expressing his "shock" over it.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 17:08:31 IST

