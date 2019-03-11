Tamil actor Siddharth on Pollachi sexual abuse case: Hope systemic support is given to survivors

In light of the arrest of Thirunavukarasu, the alleged leader of the gang that sexually harassed hundreds of young girls in Tamil Nadu's Pollachi town, actor Siddharth has taken to Twitter to express "shock" over the matter. The actor stated that he hoped survivors were receiving the necessary support from authorities in order to come out and confess to the crimes that the gang have committed against them.

Shocked by the #PollachiSexualAbuse case. Hope there is systemic support given so that survivors can come forward and strengthen the case against the criminals who did this. Preying on girls using social media is a growing menace and we must safeguard against it. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 11, 2019

MK Stalin, chief of the Opposition DMK party in Tamil Nadu also recently questioned whether AIADMK, the ruling government party, had any associations with the accused.

In the recent past, Coimbatore Police have made as many as eight arrests after an altercation between a perpetrator and a victim's brother drew the attention of police in the nearby area, as reported by India Today. It was after the chance arrest that police discovered that the survivor may not be the first victim. As per police statements, the gang operates in an organised fashion, preying on girls on social media to establish intimate relationships. The girls are then coaxed or coerced while pictures and videos are clicked of the victims in compromising scenarios. The footage was then being utilised by the gang to threaten the victims.

