Siddharth takes sarcastic jibe at PM Narendra Modi trailer: It fails to show he won India its Independence

Tamil actor Siddharth took a jibe at the recently-launched trailer of PM Narendra Modi. The Rang De Basanti actor took to Twitter to sarcastically point out that the trailer misses out on how Modi won India its independence by "single-handedly wiping out the British Empire." He ended his dig with the hashtag #IStandWithModi.

#PMNarendraModiTrailer does not show how #Modiji won India's Independence by single handedly wiping out the British Empire. Looks like another cheap trick by the sickular, libtard, commie, naxals and of course that Nehru. #IstandwithModi — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 21, 2019

In another tweet, Siddharth remarked that filmmakers are trying to alter history by presenting their versions of events. "It's forgivable to not know your history, unforgivable if you try to change it!," he wrote.

Seeing the honesty of our film makers when making these "Biopics" like #PMNarendraModi, my mind boggles at how much goldwashing is going to happen in the many #Jayalalithaa based films coming our way. It's forgivable to not know your history, unforgivable if you try to change it! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 21, 2019

Retweeting a tweet mentioning comparing 1935 Nazi propaganda film The Triumph of the Will with PM Narendra Modi's trailer, Siddharth further opined that the country is turning into an "autocracy".

We're becoming an autocracy! We've started strong with a ridiculous sycophantic propaganda picture about our "Dear Leader"...less than one month before the elections! Where is our version of checks and balances? https://t.co/bd5mxWMkdR — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 21, 2019

