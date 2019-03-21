You are here:

Siddharth takes sarcastic jibe at PM Narendra Modi trailer: It fails to show he won India its Independence

FP Staff

Mar 21, 2019 16:15:38 IST

Tamil actor Siddharth took a jibe at the recently-launched trailer of PM Narendra Modi. The Rang De Basanti actor took to Twitter to sarcastically point out that the trailer misses out on how Modi won India its independence by "single-handedly wiping out the British Empire." He ended his dig with the hashtag #IStandWithModi.

Siddharth takes sarcastic jibe at PM Narendra Modi trailer: It fails to show he won India its Independence

Siddharth. Image from Twitter

In another tweet, Siddharth remarked that filmmakers are trying to alter history by presenting their versions of events. "It's forgivable to not know your history, unforgivable if you try to change it!," he wrote.

Retweeting a tweet mentioning comparing 1935 Nazi propaganda film The Triumph of the Will with PM Narendra Modi's trailer, Siddharth further opined that the country is turning into an "autocracy".

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 16:16:32 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Narendra Modi , PM Narendra Modi , Shareworthy , Siddharth , Vivek Oberoi

also see

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani's film to release on 12 April, during Lok Sabha Election 2019

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani's film to release on 12 April, during Lok Sabha Election 2019

PM Narendra Modi poster launch postponed after Manohar Parrikar's demise; Vivek Oberoi's looks from biopic unveiled

PM Narendra Modi poster launch postponed after Manohar Parrikar's demise; Vivek Oberoi's looks from biopic unveiled

PM Narendra Modi trailer: Vivek Oberoi's film charts Modi's journey from his youth to India's premier

PM Narendra Modi trailer: Vivek Oberoi's film charts Modi's journey from his youth to India's premier