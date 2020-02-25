You are here:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy makes Rs 36.53 cr in four days

FP Staff

Feb 25, 2020 14:05:28 IST

The earnings of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan witnessed a decline on Monday, the fourth day of its release. The current domestic box office collection stands at Rs 36.53 crore. The film, which opened to Rs 9.55 crore on 21 February, made Rs 11.08 crore on Saturday, Rs 12.03 crore on Sunday and, Rs 3.87 crore on Monday.

Trade analysts note that the drop was witnessed in metropolitans, the primary region of the film's revenue. Box Office India had previously mentioned that Shubh Mangal performed  the best in Delhi NCR, East Punjab and Rajasthan on weekends. The report further stated that the film will have no problem in recovering its investment as its satellite rights were sold for Rs 40 crore.

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. Image from YouTube

Besides Khurrana and Kumar, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh, as well as Khurrana's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, also play pivotal parts in the film.

Shubh Mangal released alongside Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot— Part One: The Haunted Shipwhich has received a tepid reception by the audience. The horror film has also witnessed a drop in its earnings on Day 4. Bhoot opened to Rs 5.10 crore on 21 February, earned Rs 5.52 crore on Saturday, Rs 5.74 crore on Sunday and Rs 2.32 crore on Monday. The total earnings of Bhoot now stand at Rs 18.68 crore.

According to trade analysts, this decline may make it hard for Kaushal's horror venture to sustain itself during weekdays.

The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It has received mixed reviews from critics.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 14:05:28 IST

