Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy makes Rs 32.66 cr over opening weekend

FP Staff

Feb 24, 2020 14:20:51 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's new release Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan has received a positive response at the domestic box office. The film, which opened to Rs 9.55 crore on 21 February, made Rs 11.08 crore on Saturday and then Rs 12.03 crore on Sunda, taking its total collection to Rs 32.66 crore.

Trade analysts note that audiences from metropolitan cities are flocking to cinemas to catch this comedy, also starring Jitendra Kumar. According to Box Office India, Shubh Mangal did the best in Delhi NCR, East Punjab and Rajasthan. The report further states that the film will have no problem in recovering its investment as its satellite rights were sold for Rs 40 crore.

A still from Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. Image from Twitter

Here are the latest box office figures

In terms of his last few releases, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan has recorded the fourth highest opening weekend numbers after Dream Girl (Rs 44.57 crore), Bala (Rs 43.95 crore), and Badhaai Ho (Rs 45.70 crore).

Here's a look at opening weekend earnings of Khurrana's recent films 

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film deals with same-sex relationships, and the social stigma surrounding them. A light-hearted comedy, it can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples — an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Besides Khurrana and Kumar, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh, as well as Khurrana's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, also play pivotal parts in the film.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020 14:20:51 IST

tags: Ayushmann Khurrana , Badhaai Ho , Bala , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dream Girl , Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan box office collection , Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

