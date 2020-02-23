Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar starrer earns Rs 20.63 cr in two days

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has witnessed growth on its second day at the box office. The film which opened to Rs 9.55 crore on 21 February, made Rs 11.08 crore on Saturday, thus taking its box office collection to Rs 20.63 crore. Trade analysts note that the film is doing well in metros, and is expected to earn over Rs 30 crore during the weekend.

The film is reportedly the third highest opener in Khurrana's career after Bala (Rs 10.15 crore) and Dream Girl (Rs 10.05 crore). The film is also among the top five films of 2020 with the highest Day 1 earnings after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 15.10 crore), Love Aaj Kal (Rs 12.40 crore), and Street Dancer 3D (Rs 10.26 crore).

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film deals with same-sex relationships, and the social stigma surrounding them. A light-hearted comedy, it can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples — an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, United States President Donald Trump on Friday lauded the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. "Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted a post by British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, who celebrated the Bollywood movie with a "Hurrah!"

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Jitendra Kumar, known for his comedy sketches for The Viral Fever and web shows like Kota Factory. Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh, as well as Khurrana's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, also play pivotal parts in the film.

