Shubh Din, new song from Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, chronicles India's ascent toward becoming a nuclear state

'Shubh Din', the new song from John Abraham and Diana Penty-starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, chronicles India's journey of becoming a nuclear state. With a patriotic fervour to it, the song shows the Indian Army officers taking the plunge and equipping Pokhran to become a missile testing site.

With music from composer duo Sachin-Jigar, 'Shubh Din' sounds like a positive anthem marking the beginning of a significant venture, much like their 2013 Kai Po Che track, 'Shubhaarambh'. Jyotica Tangri and Keerthi Sagathia have lent their voices to the song, which is also interspersed with Rajasthani folk elements.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is about a team of officers who were given the responsibility of carrying out a covert operation. Operation Shakti, as it was called, was carried out despite international pressure on India to not go forward with the tests. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran will hit theatres along with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero on 25 May. It also features Boman Irani in a pivotal role. The film has been produced by JA Entertainment after KriArj Entertainment backed out of the project.

Listen to the song here.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 17:04 PM