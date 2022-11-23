At the recent star-studded screening of Drishyam 2, Shriya Saran was captured kissing her husband Andrei Koscheev at the red carpet. Little did she know she would be trolled for the same. In an interview with Network18, commenting on the same, she said, “It’s kind of funny! Andrei thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment and I think it’s beautiful. He doesn’t understand why we would be trolled for something so natural. But it is okay, it is fine (laughs)! I don’t read bad comments or react to them. It’s their (trolls) job to write and my job is to avoid them. I only do what I’ve to do.”

Talking about his reaction to the film, the actress revealed, “He really loved it but he told me that he needs to watch it again to understand it properly. The other day, we were talking about it at two o’clock in the morning, which was really interesting. The film is like that because there’s so much going and by the end of it, you’re trying to figure out what happened.”

As expected and anticipated, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 collected Rs. 15.38 crore on day 1, and minted the second biggest opening for a Hindi film in 2022. With these numbers, the film has pumped oxygen again to an otherwise ailing industry currently. The film has marched ahead of Aamir Khan’sLaal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on day one.

After shattering records in its first weekend, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is maintaining a rocksteady pace on the weekdays at the box office. In 5 days flat, the thriller-drama earned Rs 86.49 crore and has surpassed the lifetime business of biggies like Vikram Vedha, Jugjugg Jeeyo and 27 others.

