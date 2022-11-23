Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 trumps Vikram Vedha, Jugjugg Jeeyo & 15 plus Bollywood biggies in 5 days flat
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam continues its phenomenal run at the box office.
After shattering records in its first weekend, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is maintaining a rocksteady pace on the weekdays at the box office. In 5 days flat, the thriller-drama earned Rs 86.49 crore and has surpassed the lifetime business of biggies like Vikram Vedha, Jugjugg Jeeyo and 27 others.
Here’s the list
Vikram Vedha: Rs 78.66 crore
Jugjugg Jeeyo: Rs 85.03 crore
Ram Setu: Rs 71.62 crore
Uunchai: Rs 23.62 crore
Thank God: Rs 34.89 crore
Doctor G: Rs 26.45 crore
Samrat Prithviraj: Rs 68.05 crore
Laal Singh Chaddha: Rs 58.73 crore
Raksha Bandhan: Rs 44.39 crore
Bachchhan Paandey: Rs 49.98 crore
Ek Villain Returns: Rs 41.69 crore
Shamshera: Rs 42.48 crore
Runway 34: Rs 32.96 crore
Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Rs 15.59 crore
Heropanti 2: Rs 20.45 crore
Jersey: Rs 19.68 crore
Badhaai Do: Rs 20.62 crore
Apart from these films, it has also surpassed dubbed south films like Kantara, Rocketry, Ponniyin Selvan, Karthikeya 2 and others.
The movie has garnered critical acclaim and excellent word of mouth. The footfalls at theatres have increased to the point that multiplex chains have added midnight shows to fulfil the demand for Drishyam 2.
Since Bhediya is hitting the screens this Friday, Drishyam 2 will face a solid screen crunch at the box office. However, the film will hit the Rs 100 crore mark tomorrow and will become the fifth Bollywood movie to achieve this feat in 2022 after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva.
Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant and Rajat Kapoor in prominent roles, Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The music of the film is composed by DSP (Devi Sri Prasad).
