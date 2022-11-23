After shattering records in its first weekend, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is maintaining a rocksteady pace on the weekdays at the box office. In 5 days flat, the thriller-drama earned Rs 86.49 crore and has surpassed the lifetime business of biggies like Vikram Vedha, Jugjugg Jeeyo and 27 others.

Here’s the list

Vikram Vedha: Rs 78.66 crore

Jugjugg Jeeyo: Rs 85.03 crore

Ram Setu: Rs 71.62 crore

Uunchai: Rs 23.62 crore

Thank God: Rs 34.89 crore

Doctor G: Rs 26.45 crore

Samrat Prithviraj: Rs 68.05 crore

Laal Singh Chaddha: Rs 58.73 crore

Raksha Bandhan: Rs 44.39 crore

Bachchhan Paandey: Rs 49.98 crore

Ek Villain Returns: Rs 41.69 crore

Shamshera: Rs 42.48 crore

Runway 34: Rs 32.96 crore

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Rs 15.59 crore

Heropanti 2: Rs 20.45 crore

Jersey: Rs 19.68 crore

Badhaai Do: Rs 20.62 crore

Apart from these films, it has also surpassed dubbed south films like Kantara, Rocketry, Ponniyin Selvan, Karthikeya 2 and others.

Kuch is tarah shoot hue Drishyam 2 ke drishya, dekhiye zaroor!😎#Drishyam2 in cinemas near you. pic.twitter.com/6wXWx2gXZl — Panorama Studios (@PanoramaMovies) November 21, 2022

The movie has garnered critical acclaim and excellent word of mouth. The footfalls at theatres have increased to the point that multiplex chains have added midnight shows to fulfil the demand for Drishyam 2.

Since Bhediya is hitting the screens this Friday, Drishyam 2 will face a solid screen crunch at the box office. However, the film will hit the Rs 100 crore mark tomorrow and will become the fifth Bollywood movie to achieve this feat in 2022 after Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant and Rajat Kapoor in prominent roles, Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The music of the film is composed by DSP (Devi Sri Prasad).

