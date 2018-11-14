Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore

Shraddha Kapoor has commenced shooting for her upcoming film Chhichhore, which is helmd by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

Shraddha on Wednesday morning took to Twitter and expressed her excitement to shoot for the film.

"Time to get back in to it! Excited to start a new journey. Day 1 for me on Chhichhore," she wrote.

Time to get back in to it! Excited to start a new journey. Day 1 for me on #Chhichhore @NGEMovies @niteshtiwari22 @itsSSR — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 14, 2018

The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma. It is slated to hit the screens on 20 August 2019. Varun, who is fondly remembered as "choocha" from the Fukrey franchise said that he is kicking off the second schedule of the film. "And back on set! Kicking off the second schedule for Chhichhore. Ho gayi Chutti Khatam ab Wapis Aate hai Chhichorapanti main (Done with holidays)," he tweeted.

And Baccckk On Set!!❤️ Kicking Off the 2nd Sched for #Chhichhore Ho gayi Chutti Khatam ab Wapis Aate hai Chhichorapanti main!! Have the Most Amazing Day Guys!!❤️ ☀️ — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) November 14, 2018

Chhichhore will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be presented by Fox Star Hindi.

Details related to the film's plot are still under wraps. The first look poster of Chhichhore was released in October and showed each actor in the film in two avatar, hinting at the fact that each actor is maybe trying to portray two completely different generations.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 14:54 PM